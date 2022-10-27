Young tallied 35 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 16-17 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Pistons.

Young has struggled from three-point range and the field this season, shooting 22.9 percent and 34.8 percent, respectively. While his 42.8 field-goal percentage Wednesday was an improvement, his free throws were the catalyst behind his impressive scoring night. Fantasy managers can count on Young to be an elite offensive engine as his percentages creep back toward his average, especially considering he is leading the NBA in assists with 10.3 per game.