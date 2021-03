Young provided 28 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5=6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Clippers.

The loss now brings the Hawks to an 8-2 record for the month of March, and that success is mostly due to Young's continued superlative performances. During this 8-2 run, Young has averaged 23 points, nine assists, and 3.6 rebounds. His standout play has placed Atlanta squarely into the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.