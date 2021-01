Young had 21 points (7-21 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in Friday's win over the Nets.

Two nights after Atlanta fell to Brooklyn in a high-scoring affair, Young got his revenge on Kyrie Irving, hitting three three-pointers and outscoring the Nets' star point guard, who finished with 18 points in 33 minutes. Through five games, Young is averaging 30.6 points, 8.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 made threes.