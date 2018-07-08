Hawks' Trae Young: Leaves game with thigh bruise
Young left Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers with a thigh contusion and will not return.
It was another rough outing for Young, who scored zero points and dished out three assists in just nine minutes, but it looks like that could have been due in large part to injury. While it's unclear at this time how serious the injury is, the Hawks will likely take every precautionary measure necessary with the first round pick. Atlanta's next summer league game will come on Tuesday night against the Bulls.
