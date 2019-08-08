Young is dealing with a minor eye infection and has decided to leave Team USA minicamp, per his personal Twitter account.

While Young made it clear that the eye issue is nothing serious, he'll still step away from Team USA as it gears up for the FIBA World Cup at the end of the month. "Although I look forward to seeing Coach Popovich and the Team bring home the Gold this summer," Young wrote, "I feel it is most important for me at this moment in my career to focus on my health and preparing for the NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks."