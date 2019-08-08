Hawks' Trae Young: Leaving Team USA minicamp
Young is dealing with a minor eye infection and has decided to leave Team USA minicamp, per his personal Twitter account.
While Young made it clear that the eye issue is nothing serious, he'll still step away from Team USA as it gears up for the FIBA World Cup at the end of the month. "Although I look forward to seeing Coach Popovich and the Team bring home the Gold this summer," Young wrote, "I feel it is most important for me at this moment in my career to focus on my health and preparing for the NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks."
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...