Hawks' Trae Young: Left off injury report
Young (back) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Young was held out of practice earlier this week due to a sore back, but it looks like it wasn't anything too serious for the point guard. Expect Young to be a full go in Thursday's season opener in Detroit.
