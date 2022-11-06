Young chipped in 34 points (9-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 14-15 FT), one rebound, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Young was temporarily removed from this contest due to a calf injury but was able to return and lead his team to the win. He needed 26 field-goal attempts and 15 shots from the charity stripe to record 34 points, so while his effort was far from efficient, he got the job done. Young has put up 30-plus points in four of nine games so far this season.