Young is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Wizards due to a left calf contusion, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young presumably picked up the injury in Friday's 126-108 loss to the Pacers. The star guard struggled and resulted with 13 points (4-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the contest. He looks to be trending in the right direction assuming any setbacks are avoided. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely until he tests things out during pregame warmups.