Young racked up 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 loss to the Heat.

Young has been struggling with his shot in the last two games, as he posted an 11-point effort in the win over the Heat on Monday before this 17-point outing. He's shot a combined 8-for-26 in that span, but as one of the most talented shooters in the league, Young's struggles should end sooner rather than later. After all, he's still averaging an excellent line of 29.1 points, 11.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.