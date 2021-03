Young is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised right quad, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Young has been dealing with soreness in the quad for the last few games, but he's yet to miss any time, so that trend will likely continue Monday. Young finished Saturday's win over the Lakers with 14 points and 11 assists, though he missed all seven of his three-point attempts.