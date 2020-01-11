Young is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets with left hamstring pain, Sarah Spence of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young did not appear to be limited at all in Friday's game against the Wizards, recording 19 points, four rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes. It is possible Young's listing on the injury report is precautionary, but if he is forced to miss action, Brandon Goodwin stands in line to see an expanded role in Sunday's contest.