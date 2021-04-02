Young posted 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 134-129 win over the Spurs.

It took extra time, but Young, Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 points each to take down the Spurs, who were playing on a back-to-back. It was Young's third double-double in four games and the Hawks' third win in the past four contests. The Hawks were able to keep things moving without the services of John Collins, as Young had no problem dishing the ball inside to Capela and his other frontcourt teammates.