Young recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and three turnovers in 18 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Young has reportedly been disappointed in not signing an extension with the Hawks over the offseason, but he was all business Monday. He's under contract for one more season, but he has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign. After that, Young could potentially hit the open market in 2027. With that in mind, this is setting up to be a pivotal season for both Young and Atlanta.