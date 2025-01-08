Young produced 24 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, 20 assists and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 win over the Jazz.

Young handed out 20 or more assists for the third time this season, which is already an impressive feat in its own right, but he also drained a half-court game-winning shot. It was the fifth-longest game-winning shot in NBA history, and it capped what turned out to be an impressive outing for the star floor general. Young is averaging 26.8 points and 13.0 assists per game in four outings this month.