Young accumulated 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 loss to Memphis.

Young registered at least 30 points and 10 assists for the seventh game in a row, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in the history of the league. The star guard has been an outstanding fantasy asset, and while he can have some subpar shooting performances from time to time, he has delivered first-round value. He's averaging 31.0 points and 12.3 assists per game across 10 December appearances.