Young provided 34 points (9-24 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to the Bulls.

Young scored 29 of his 34 points in the first half, going 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and making all nine of his free throws. He struggled mightily in the second half and missed eight of his 10 shot attempts. The seven three-pointers were his most in a game all season, surpassing his previous high of five. His shooting inconsistency continues as he's made just 41.1 percent of his shots and 30.7 percent of his three-pointers through 29 games, both the lowest marks of his career.