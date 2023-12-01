Young produced 45 points (15-29 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 13-16 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 137-135 victory over the Spurs.

Young can light up the scoreboard on any game, and he was impressive Thursday against a combative San Antonio team that didn't go down at any point in the contest. Young has been a double-double machine this season and has registered that tally in 11 of his 17 appearances. Plus, this was a season-high mark in scoring, and his third outing with 40 or more points in the current campaign. Young can be prone to deliver some off nights in terms of shooting and turnovers, but his shooting volume and usage rate grant him a high floor every time he steps on the court.