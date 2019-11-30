Young finished with 49 points (16-28 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 43 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to the Pacers.

Young was incredible during Friday's loss, putting the Hawks on his back and almost carrying them to victory. He matched his career-high with 49 points, almost half of the Hawks total for the game. He has been everything we expected this season, and then some. He is the 19th ranked player in standard formats, climbing to be the eighth-ranked player in a punt turnover build. The Hawks will back up on Saturday when they travel to Houston to face the Rockets. Look for Young to continue his scoring barrage in what should be a high-scoring encounter.