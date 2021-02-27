Young said after Friday's 118-109 loss to the Thunder that he will receive treatment for the foot and groin injuries he sustained during the game, but he expects to be ready to play Sunday in Miami, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

While neither injury forced Young out of Friday's contest, his performance may have suffered while he was playing at less than 100 percent, as he finished the night with 17 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt), eight assists and six rebounds in 31 minutes. Young should be ready to handle a normal minutes count Sunday, but consider him probable for the contest until the Hawks release their updated injury report.