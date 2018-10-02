Young supplied 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt) eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during the Hawks' 116-102 preseason win over the Pelicans on Monday.

The 2018 first-round pick scuffled badly from the field and couldn't get to the free-throw line, but he was impressive as a facilitator over his time on the court. Young drew the start over veteran Jeremy Lin, and it remains to be seen whether Monday's version of the first unit is one that will endure into the regular season. Young was impressive in summer league play as well, and irrespective of whether he opens the season as the top point guard, he appears destined for significant minutes given his vast talent and the team's investment in him.