Hawks' Trae Young: MRI canceled, could play next week
Young's (ankle) injury is improving and he will not be getting an MRI with the hope that he can return as soon as next week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This is great news for the Hawks and Young, as it originally appeared his ankle injury could keep him out two weeks or more. He won't play Thursday against the Heat, but there's a possibility he could return for the Hawks' following contest Nov. 5 against the Spurs. More updates should arrive as he ramps up his activity level.
