Young will undergo an MRI on his right ankle Monday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Young sprained his right ankle when he inadvertently stepped on the foot of a referee in the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Bucks. He said that he'll get as much treatment as possible ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday, and his MRI could help determine the extent of his injury. If Young is unable to play Tuesday, Lou Williams and Kris Dunn would likely see increased run.