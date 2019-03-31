Young totaled 12 points (5-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 16 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in the Hawks' overtime victory over the Bucks on Sunday.

Young struggled from the floor for most of the night, totaling an unusually-low 12 points. He came in clutch, however, as his final bucket at the buzzer gave the Hawks a one-point win. Young handed out 16 assists in the win, and his game has gotten progressively better as the season has gone on. His draft price is sure to be high for fantasy managers next season.