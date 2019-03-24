Hawks' Trae Young: Nails game-winner
Young totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and a block across 29 minutes in the Hawks' win over the 76ers on Saturday.
Young had a solid double-double in Saturday's win, and he went off for 21 points in the first half. He only scored five points in the second half, but they were the most important of the game. He scored five of the Hawks' final seven points including a game-winning floater with one tenth of a second remaining.
