Trae Young finished Friday's 117-110 loss to the Kings with 24 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and four steals over 38 minutes.

Young has now scored 20-plus points in each of his last nine games. He had a cold shooting stretch to start the season but is averaging 29.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting -- including 42.7 percent from three -- in December. Young will continue to operate as the focal point in the offense alongside backcourt teammate Dejounte Murray.