Young had 35 points (9-30 FG, 3-13 3PT, 14-17 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and seven turnovers in 43 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss at Portland.

Young scored 30 or more points for the fourth time in eight starts, and it was the fourth time he flirted with a triple-double. He struggled from the field in this game, but Young has been producing enough to remain a premier fantasy asset even when he lacks efficiency on any given night. He will aim to extend his stellar run of form Tuesday at Denver.