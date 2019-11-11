Hawks' Trae Young: Nears triple-double against Blazers
Young had 35 points (9-30 FG, 3-13 3PT, 14-17 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and seven turnovers in 43 minutes during Sunday's 124-113 loss at Portland.
Young scored 30 or more points for the fourth time in eight starts, and it was the fourth time he flirted with a triple-double. He struggled from the field in this game, but Young has been producing enough to remain a premier fantasy asset even when he lacks efficiency on any given night. He will aim to extend his stellar run of form Tuesday at Denver.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...