Young had 23 points (9-30 FG, 3-10 3PT, 2-3 3PT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 110-100 loss against the Pacers.

The Hawks might be losing more games than expected, but Young continues to be a star player on most fantasy formats due to his high usage percentage and his ability to fill the stat sheet. The efficiency might become a concern since he has made just 39.6 percent of his shots over his last five games, but he does enough across the board to overlook his shooting woes moving forward.