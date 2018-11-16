Hawks' Trae Young: Night to forget Thursday
Young totaled just six points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 loss to Denver.
Young had a game to forget Thursday, hitting just 2-of-11 from the field including 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. Games like this are sure to occur for the rookie point-guard and those with him on their roster simply have to take a deep breath and move on. He will look to bounce back in a matchup with the Pacers on Saturday.
