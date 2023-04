Young finished with 25 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 16-18 FT), two rebounds and 16 assists across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 victory over the Wizards.

Young missed Tuesday's contest due to an illness, but he came out firing Wednesday even if the bulk of his scoring was earned at the free-throw line. Young was once again a facilitating maestro and he's now averaging 18.8 points and 11.0 assists per game despite shooting 31.3 percent over his last four contests.