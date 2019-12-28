Young's avoided any structural damage in his ankle and will continue treatment in Atlanta, Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today Sports reports.

Fortunately for Young, who suffered a sprained ankle in Friday's loss to the Bucks, the X-Ray results came back negative, indicating that he's avoided any major structural damage in his ankle which likely rules out an extended absence. He'll remain in Atlanta to continue treatment, presumably barring him from playing in Atlanta's three-game road trip which culminates in Friday's game against Boston. Until a more detailed timetable from the team is provided, Young can be expected to return at some point in the following week, with next Saturday's game against the Pacers being the first possibility.