Hawks' Trae Young: No plans for MRI
Young's ankle injury is not feared to be serious, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Young merely tweaked the ankle more than sprained it, according to Haynes. Additionally, the Oklahoma product seemed to be walking and acting normally after the game without any visible treatment on the ankle, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. While the team has no plans for MRIs or X-rays, they could still elect to play it safe with Young, however, so his status for Monday's game against Boston is still uncertain.
