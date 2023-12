Young (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young missed Friday's loss to Philadelphia due to an illness, but he'll return to action Monday and presumably won't have any limitations. Over his last eight appearances, Young has averaged 32.5 points, 9.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.5 minutes per game.