Young (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bulls, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young sat out the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday for load management, but he'll be back in action Sunday afternoon, and he could be cleared for slightly more minutes in his second game back from the knee injury. Young's return will likely result in Nickeil Alexander-Walker heading back to the second unit, and Keaton Wallace could drop from the rotation entirely.