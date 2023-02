Young (personal) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young was excused from practice Thursday due to personal reasons, but he won't be forced to miss Friday's matchup. He was dominant prior to the All-Star break, posting double-doubles in 10 of his last 11 appearances while averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.6 minutes per game during that time.