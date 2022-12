Young (illness) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young missed Thursday's practice session due to an illness, but it doesn't appear as though the issue will impact his availability for Friday's matchup. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.