Young (illness) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young missed Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness but will return to the court following a minimal absence. He's scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive appearances and has averaged 26.3 points, 10.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game during that time.