Young (shoulder) delivered 25 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 144-138 loss to the Hornets.

Young carried a probable tag into Monday's contest while he continues to nurse a sore shoulder, but the injury hasn't stopped him from putting up big numbers of late. He's claimed double-doubles in four straight contests, averaging 25.3 points and 14.8 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from three-point land and 96.8 percent from the free-throw line.