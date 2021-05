Young (hip) is considered a game-time call for Thursday's matchup against Orlando, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

All four of Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Clint Capela (heel) and Danilo Gallinari (back) are game-time calls, so as of now we have no idea what the Hawks' rotation will look like. Atlanta is still jostling for position, but with a playoff berth sewn up, it's possible Young ends up being limited if he's cleared to play.