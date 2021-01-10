Young had X-rays on his wrist come back negative after Saturday's loss to the Hornets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old played through the injury and finished with 37 minutes, and it appears he avoided a serious injury. Young continued to struggle with his shooting Saturday and had 15 points (5-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds. The 22-year-old should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with Philadelphia until the team provides an official designation.