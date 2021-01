Young (wrist) is available for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 22-year-old was considered probable after tweaking his right wrist during Saturday's loss to the Hornets, and he'll be back on the court for Monday's contest. Young is averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 turnovers while shooting 25 percent from the field over the past two games, and he'll try to bust out of that slump against the Sixers.