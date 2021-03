Young (quadriceps) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Young was probable heading into Sunday's matchup, so it's not very surprising that he'll be able to suit up for Atlanta. Across his past three appearances, Young has averaged 32.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 34.7 minutes per game.