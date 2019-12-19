Play

Young (calf) is available to play Thursday against the Jazz, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young bruised his calf during Tuesday's loss to the Knicks but was never expected to miss any time as a result. He's averaging 28.0 points, 8.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 36.6 minutes per game this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories