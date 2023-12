Young (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday despite dealing with right shoulder soreness. After starting the season slowly, the star guard is averaging 26.8 points, 10.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 41.2/35.3/87.4 shooting splits across his first 20 appearances in 2023-24.