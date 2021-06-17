Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Friday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

The dynamic guard has been battling soreness in his right shoulder for the last few games, and while he still may not be at 100 percent, there's almost no chance that Young won't continue to play through any discomfort. After putting up 25 points and 18 assists in Game 4, Young followed up with 39 points (17-19 FG), seven assists and three steals in Wednesday night's wild, come-from-behind victory that pushed the Hawks ahead 3-2 in the series. Through five games, Young is torching the Sixers to the tune of 29.6 points, 10.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, though he's shooting just 31.7 percent from three for the series.