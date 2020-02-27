Play

Young (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young was originally questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to the illness, but he ended up playing and posting 37 points, 11 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. More information on Young's condition may arrive following the Hawks' morning shootaround.

More News
Our Latest Stories