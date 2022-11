Young (shin) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against Milwaukee, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

Young entered Monday as a game-time decision but ultimately has been ruled out due to a shin injury. This will be Young's first absence of the season, which in turn means it's Dejounte Murray's first opportunity to act as Atlanta's lead point guard. Aaron Holiday also figures to see an increase in playing time. Young's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Jazz.