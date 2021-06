Young is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Sixers with right shoulder soreness, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 22-year-old put up 25 points (8-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's Game 4 victory, though he's now nursing a sore shoulder. The injury won't affect Young's availability for a pivotal Game 5, though it's worth keeping an eye on the issue throughout the contest.