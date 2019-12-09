Young had 30 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3PT, 8-8 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 win at Charlotte.

Young scored 14 of his 30 points during the fourth quarter and while he struggled with his efficiency from the field, this was the first time he shot under 50 percent from the field in his last six outings, while making less than 10 shots for the first time in his last eight. Even if he has a night off from time to time, Young should remain a very attractive fantasy asset due to his scoring ability and high-usage ratio.