Young had 31 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3PT, 5-7 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-120 win at San Antonio.

Young has been on a sizzling streak of late, dishing out seven or more assists in seven straight contests while scoring 28 or more points in six of those games. He is off to a strong January start, averaging 32.3 points, 9.4 assists and 40.8 percent from three-point range during the first month of 2020.