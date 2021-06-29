Young (foot) is out for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is devastating news for Young and the Hawks. Young stepped on a referee's foot during Game 3 and was able to play out the remainder of the game, but he's now dealing with severe mobility issues and a significant degree of pain ahead of Game 4. Without him, the Hawks will likely turn to Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is playing through a knee injury, for more offense. Kevin Huerter and Lou Williams should also see more touches.